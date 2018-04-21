Careless Reds drop points to offer Baggies slim survival hope

West Brom staged an unexpected late comeback to snatch a 2-2 draw at home to Liverpool that offers Darren Moore's side slim hope of escaping relegation.
Danny Ings struck for the first time in 930 days and Mohamed Salah equalled the record for goals scored in a 38-match Premier League season as Liverpool appeared on course to warm up for their Champions League semi-final against Roma with a routine if laboured victory.
The beleaguered Baggies had other ideas, though, Jake Livermore getting one back in the 79th minute and Salomon Rondon heading home the equaliser from a free-kick with two remaining in normal time.
The result may not prove enough to save West Brom, who are still eight points adrift of the safety of 17th placed Swansea, who visit newly crowned champions Manchester City on Sunday.
For Liverpool, the careless loss of points will delay their march to securing Champions League qualification.
And manager Jurgen Klopp may regret the five changes he made to his starting XI, as the Reds are left to refocus on the visit of the eagerly anticipated visit of the Giallorossi to Anfield on Tuesday.
Key Opta Stats:
- West Brom avoided defeat in a Premier League game in which they were 2+ goals down for the first time since February 2015 versus Burnley.
- Salomon Rondon has equalled the record for most Premier League games scored in a single season without winning any of them (7, level with Jordan Ayew in 2015-16).
- Mohamed Salah has scored 31 Premier League goals this season – the joint-most by a player in a 38-game campaign (also Alan Shearer 95-96, Cristiano Ronaldo 07-08 and Luis Suarez 13-14).
- Salah is just the fifth player in Premier League history to register 40+ goal involvements in a single season (31 goals, 9 assists) – also Alan Shearer (47 in 94-95), Andy Cole (47 in 93-94), Thierry Henry (44 in 02-03) and Luis Suarez (43 in 13-14).
- Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has been directly involved in 10 Premier League goals this season, (3 goals, 7 assists), his best-ever haul in the competition. Indeed, Oxlade-Chamberlain has provided more Premier League assists for Salah (5) than he has for any other player in the competition.
- Danny Ings scored his first Premier League goal in 930 days, since netting against Everton for Liverpool in October 2015.
- Jake Livermore scored his first ever goal for West Brom in what was his 50th appearance in all competitions.
- Chris Brunt has provided 50 assists for West Brom in the Premier League, 26 more than any other player (James Morrison on 24). He’s the first Northern Ireland player to reach this feat in the competition.