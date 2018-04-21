High school baseball team wins 82-0; winning coach tried to stop the game

A high school baseball team in Massachusetts didn't just win against its opponent last week, it defeated the team by an outlandish 82-0 margin.

That's right — Old Rochester Regional had 82 runs over Notre Dame Cristo Rey, with 32 coming in the first two innings.

Despite the clear mismatch between two teams in different conferences, the game wasn't stopped. Although Old Rochester coach Steve Carvalho did say he attempted to stop the game and tried different tactics so his players wouldn't run up the score.

“I’m sick to my stomach over this,” Carvalho said (via the Boston Herald). “We really tried everything possible. We told the kids don’t take extra bases, no sprinting – we even had kids bunting and they couldn’t make the routine plays. We had kids hitting balls 300 feet and jogging to first.

“We even asked that they stop the game after four innings and they said no. Believe me, we exhausted all options in our power.”

While Old Rochester won by a large margin, Boston Herald notes the most one-sided victory in high school history came in 1928 after Atlantic won 109-0 over Griswold in Iowa.