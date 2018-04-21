Boxing: Khan eyeing Brook fight later in 2018

Amir Khan hopes victory over Phil Lo Greco on Saturday can be the springboard to finally get him into the ring with Kell Brook.

Khan eyeing Brook fight later in 2018

Khan and Brook have traded barbs for years amid talk of an all-British bout, but they have yet to go toe-to-toe, despite both men seemingly being up for the fight.

After losing his welterweight title to Errol Spence Jr in May 2017, Brook returned at super-welterweight last month – beating Sergey Rabchenko in the second round.

He immediately turned his attention to Khan, but the former WBA and IBF light-welterweight champion must get past Lo Greco in Liverpool first.

Khan is confident of doing just that this weekend, before hopefully agreeing a deal to fight Brook later in 2018.

"We've made it even more realistic to happen now, because I'm with Eddie Hearn and so is he," Khan told Sky Sports.

"I think it can happen maybe end of the year. I would like to be in a stadium to be honest with you. I want the big show, definitely.

"Kell's a good fighter. I'm not going to say he's a bad fighter, he's a very good fighter, and he won a world title, so you have to respect that.

"I think the fight between me and him would be massive, and that's what the Brits want to see."