Rugby League: Thorman slams dismal Giants display

Huddersfield Giants interim coach Chris Thorman questioned whether his struggling side were up for a Super League survival battle after they were thrashed 66-4 by St Helens on Friday.

The Giants have endured a miserable start to the 2018 campaign with just two wins from 12 matches, with the defeat to Saints a seventh successive game without a victory.

Rick Stone paid the price for Huddersfield's plight when he was sacked last month, but Thorman has been unable to turn the tide.

Friday's loss at the Totally Wicked Stadium was Huddersfield's heaviest of the season and leaves them just one point above bottom club Catalans Dragons having played a game more.

Thorman was angered by the Giants' display against a Ben Barba-inspired Saints and called for more fight from his players if they are to avoid having to fight for their Super League place in The Qualifiers later in the campaign.

"I need to find people that are up for a fight. That's what we're in. We need to find some people that are willing to put their gloves up, and keep their gloves up for 80 minutes," said Thorman.

"Regardless of a number of factors, you never give in in this sport, you never give in. I thought far too many of them gave in, and I thought far too many of them showed that right now they’re not up to it.

"Today's the first time I've genuinely been disappointed with effort.

"I've had an opportunity to implement some changes that I really think will be significant if the players give it a chance and embrace it.

"There's lots of stuff in the players' favour but when you just give up, it's not acceptable."