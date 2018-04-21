MLB: Padres pitcher Ross' no-hit bid steals spotlight

San Diego Padres right-hander Tyson Ross held the Arizona Diamondbacks hitless deep into their MLB clash on Friday.

The 30-year-old Ross, who entered the night with a 37-57 career record and 3.90 ERA, totally stymied the D-backs, striking out 10 batters and sailing along in search of the Padres' first no-hitter. Playing their 50th season this year, the Padres are the only MLB team without a no-hitter.

But after retiring the first two Arizona hitters in the eighth, Ross gave up a double to pinch-hitter Christian Walker. Ross came out after that hit, having already thrown a hefty 127 pitches, so he did not get the victory as the Padres scored three in the ninth to win 4-1. He walked three and was responsible for Walker, who came around to score.

As for the Clayton Kershaw-Max Scherzer matchup, neither pitcher looked like Ross. Kershaw struggled, giving up four runs and nine hits to the Nationals in seven innings. Scherzer was better, striking out nine in six innings, and giving up only one run on four hits. The Nationals won 5-2.

BAEZ DELIVERS FOR CUBS

Cubs second baseman Javier Baez is playing like an All-Star in the early going, and he kept it going Friday with a four-for-six outing that included a home run and four RBIs in the Cubs' 16-5 win over the Rockies.

Houston right-hander Justin Verlander pitched six scoreless innings, giving up only two hits, in the Astros' 10-0 win over the White Sox. The veteran is now 3-0 with a 1.10 ERA.

POOR PIRATES

The Pirates entered their series in Philadelphia leading the National League (NL) in scoring. After a 2-1 loss Friday, they have now combined for one run and eight hits in the first two games.

JONES WALK-OFF

JaCoby Jones walked it off for the Tigers in the first game of a double-header against the Royals.

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Detroit Tigers 3-2 Kansas City Royals



Kansas City Royals 3-2 Detroit Tigers



Baltimore Orioles 3-1 Cleveland Indians



Toronto Blue Jays 8-5 New York Yankees



Philadelphia Phillies 2-1 Pittsburgh Pirates



Tampa Bay Rays 8-7 Minnesota Twins



New York Mets 5-3 Atlanta Braves



Seattle Mariners 6-2 Texas Rangers



Houston Astros 10-0 Chicago White Sox



Milwaukee Brewers 8-0 Miami Marlins



St Louis Cardinals 4-2 Cincinnati Reds



Chicago Cubs 16-5 Colorado Rockies



San Diego Padres 4-1 Arizona Diamondbacks



Boston Red Sox 7-3 Oakland Athletics



San Francisco Giants 8-1 Los Angeles Angels



Washington Nationals 5-2 Los Angeles Dodgers

METS AT BRAVES

While the Mets have cooled off a little from their red-hot start, they have exceeded expectations this season, as have the Braves. Both teams send their aces to the mound, the Mets with Jacob deGrom (2-0, 3.24 ERA) while the Braves counter with Julio Teheran (1-1, 5.40 ERA).