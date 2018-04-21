Angels' Shohei Ohtani bounces back with two hits against Giants

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani bounced back from his first three-strikeout game with two hits against the Giants on Friday.

Ohtani finished 2 for 4 at the plate, but Los Angeles lost to San Francisco 8-1 at Angel Stadium of Anaheim. Ohtani now has four multihit games for the Angels.

"There wasn't much difference (on my approach) compared to yesterday," Ohtani said through an interpreter. "I feel that I was able to match up with each pitcher. Even the at-bats where I was out, it's pretty clear why I was out. I hope that I can use that to improve myself."

The two-way sensation got back on track after a tough week on the mound and at the plate. He left Tuesday's start against the Red Sox after just two innings with a blister on the middle finger of his pitching hand; an outing in which he allowed three runs on four hits and two walks. Ohtani then endured his first 0-for-4 performance, which included the three strikeouts, in an 8-2 loss to Boston on Thursday.

In the second inning of Friday's game, Ohtani faced a 1-2 count in his first at-bat when he roped a single over second base off Giants starter Jeff Samardzija. He flew out to left field in each of his next two at-bats, then hit a first-pitch single in the ninth inning.

Ohtani now has a hit in eight of nine starts as a designated hitter. In 10 appearances as a hitter, he is 13 for 38 (.342) with three homers and 11 RBIs. It's an encouraging start for the 23-year-old, who is also 2-1 with a 3.60 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 15 innings.

Ohtani threw a light bullpen session Friday and appears in line to make his next pitching start against Houston on April 24, but no official announcement has been made.

The Angels dropped their fourth straight game on the homestand and fell to 13-7 with the loss.