Packers QB Aaron Rodgers buys historic stake in Bucks

A double dose of good news for Bucks fans on Friday? Check.

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers buys historic stake in NBA's Bucks

They not only saw their squad rout the Celtics in Game 3 of the teams' NBA playoff series, they also learned that Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers had become a Bucks part-owner. Rodgers received a rousing ovation when the announcement was made at BMO Harris Bradley Center.

"As a huge fan of the NBA and the sport of basketball, this is a dream come true for me," Rodgers said in a statement released by the Bucks (via ESPN.com), "and I look forward to furthering my affinity for Wisconsin sports as a minority owner in a team I love and support."

The level of Rodgers' financial commitment has not been reported, but one of the team's primary owners says his new partner will be invested in the franchise.

IYER: When it comes to Packers, Rodgers has five good reasons to 'trust the process'

"This is not a vanity play from his standpoint," Wes Edens told the (Milwaukee) Journal Sentinel.

Edens also told the Journal Sentinel that Rodgers is making history with his purchase.

NFL STREAMING: Sign up to stream the upcoming season live on DAZN in Canada

"He would be the first athlete that's currently active in the league that would own a piece of a major sports franchise," Edens was quoted as saying.

Rodgers and his girlfriend, former NASCAR driver Danica Patrick, sat courtside as Milwaukee defeated Boston 116-92 to cut its deficit in the best-of-seven series to 2-1.