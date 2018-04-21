Manly Sea Eagles captain Daly Cherry-Evans was fined for his involvement in incidents during his team's trip to Gladstone for an NRL clash earlier this season.

Cherry-Evans fined by Sea Eagles

Cherry-Evans was fined 10,000 Australian dollars after the Sea Eagles finalised their review into the matter involving "some members" of the playing group.

Earlier this week, half-back Jackson Hastings was banished to the club's reserve-grade team following two incidents with Cherry-Evans.

"Daly has unreservedly accepted the club's findings and sanction and has taken full responsibility for his involvement in these matters," Sea Eagles chief executive Lyall Gorman said in a statement Saturday.

"The incidents that unfolded in Gladstone fall massively short of our club's expectations, culture and values and are regrettable in the extreme.

"They in no way reflect what we stand for and have let our club, our playing group, our corporate partners, our members, supporters and our community at large down.

"While we must move on and focus on the season ahead, we will continue to work intensely with all members of our playing group and management to ensure that the lessons of these incidents serve as an absolute reminder of the responsibilities and accountabilities that are incumbent upon all involved in our club, on and off the field."

The Sea Eagles played the Gold Coast Titans in Gladstone April 8, suffering a 32-20 loss.