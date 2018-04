The Chicago White Sox got a scare on Friday as relief pitcher Danny Farquhar fainted in the dugout after pitching the sixth inning against the Houston Astros.

White Sox's Farquhar faints in dugout, taken to hospital

Farquhar woke up after passing out, but he was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

The 31-year-old pitchers threw 15 pitches in a 10-0 loss to the Astros.

Farquhar is in his second year with the White Sox as he signed as a free agent in 2017.