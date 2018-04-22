White Sox's Danny Farquhar diagnosed with brain hemorrhage, in critical condition

White Sox pitcher Danny Farquhar, who fainted in the dugout after pitching in Friday's game, has been diagnosed with a brain hemorrhage, the White Sox announced Saturday.

The team announced that Farquhar is stable but is listed in critical condition at Chicago's Rush University Medical Center. Tests revealed a ruptured aneurysm caused the hemorrhage.



Farquhar fainted in the dugout after pitching the sixth inning against the Astros. He woke up after passing out, but was taken to the hospital as a precaution after EMTs treated him.



The 31-year-old pitcher threw 15 pitches in a 10-0 loss to the Astros.

Farquhar is in his second year with the White Sox, after signing with them as a free agent in 2017.