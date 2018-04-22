White Sox's Danny Farquhar diagnosed with brain hemorrhage, in critical condition

White Sox pitcher Danny Farquhar, who fainted in the dugout after pitching in Friday's game, has been diagnosed with a brain hemorrhage, the White Sox announced Saturday.
The team announced that Farquhar is stable but is listed in critical condition at Chicago's Rush University Medical Center. Tests revealed a ruptured aneurysm caused the hemorrhage.
Statement on Danny Farquhar.
White Sox fans, please keep Danny and his family in your positive thoughts and prayers. pic.twitter.com/4DdwnXbVXd
Farquhar fainted in the dugout after pitching the sixth inning against the Astros. He woke up after passing out, but was taken to the hospital as a precaution after EMTs treated him.
The 31-year-old pitcher threw 15 pitches in a 10-0 loss to the Astros.
Farquhar is in his second year with the White Sox, after signing with them as a free agent in 2017.