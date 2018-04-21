A Johnny Russell hat-trick helped Sporting Kansas City to a 6-0 thrashing of a nine-man Vancouver Whitecaps in MLS Friday.

Sporting Kansas City 6 Vancouver Whitecaps 0: Russell stars with hat-trick

The former Scotland and Derby County forward starred as Sporting moved seven points clear atop the Western Conference.

Russell opened the scoring in the 10th minute with a neat finish from a Roger Espinoza cutback.

That duo combined again just minutes later, Russell surging into the area before finding the bottom corner.

Peter Vermes' Sporting made it 3-0 on the half-hour mark, Jimmy Medranda producing a wonderful 25-yard strike from the left.

The first half got even worse for the Whitecaps after a rash challenge from Kendall Waston on Espinoza led to a scuffle.

Yordy Reyna and Efrain Juarez were sent off following a video review after remonstrating with Russell.

Only a Stefan Marinovic penalty stop to deny Ilie saved the Whitecaps from conceding once more to finish the half.

Russell completed his hat-trick shortly after half-time with a neat finish from an angle, before Cristian Lobato made it 5-0.

Yohan Croizet added a sixth for Sporting in the 77th minute as they made the most of their numerical advantage in a resounding win.