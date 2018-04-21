News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Sam Burgess facing up to three-game ban
Sam Burgess charged, facing another ban

The Freeze gets off to an ice-cold start in his season opener

Sporting News
Sporting News /

The Freeze got iced in his 2018 debut.

The Freeze gets off to an ice-cold start in his season opener

The Freeze gets off to an ice-cold start in his season opener

Freeze (Nigel Talton in real life) finished well behind the spectator who was chosen to race him between innings Friday during the Mets-Braves game at Atlanta's SunTrust Park.



Freeze became an internet celebrity last year for being able to spot people two to three seconds and still run past them.

MORE: Braves waiting for Acuna to heat up before they promote him

Maybe there was some rust after a long offseason, or maybe the Braves decided to find an athletic fan who could give Freeze a good run (pun alert). Either way, it's an 0-1 start in 2018 for Freeze/Talton.

Back To Top