The Freeze gets off to an ice-cold start in his season opener

The Freeze got iced in his 2018 debut.

Freeze (Nigel Talton in real life) finished well behind the spectator who was chosen to race him between innings Friday during the Mets-Braves game at Atlanta's SunTrust Park.



Did you miss him? Of course you did. @beatthefreeze is BACK! https://t.co/YgoXMSFf64

— Atlanta Braves (@Braves) April 21, 2018



Freeze became an internet celebrity last year for being able to spot people two to three seconds and still run past them.

Maybe there was some rust after a long offseason, or maybe the Braves decided to find an athletic fan who could give Freeze a good run (pun alert). Either way, it's an 0-1 start in 2018 for Freeze/Talton.