Johnson shares lead as Garcia misses cut in Texas

Zach Johnson fired a seven-under 65 to move into a share of the lead at the halfway mark of the Texas Open on Friday, while Sergio Garcia missed the cut.

Johnson holed six birdies and an eagle – to go with a bogey – during the second round at TPC San Antonio.

The two-time major champion is without a top-10 finish in eight starts this year, but is on track to change that in Texas.

Johnson sits at nine under alongside Ryan Moore, who backed up his opening-round 68 with a five-under 67.

Moore, who has two top-10 finishes this year, went through bogey-free in the second round.

Andrew Landry (67) and Grayson Murray (69) are tied for third a shot further back at eight under.

Ben Crane (66), Martin Laird (65) and David Hearn (68) are at six under, tied for fifth.

Garcia, who missed the cut in his Masters defence, failed to make the weekend again.

The Spaniard carded an even-par 72 to end up at two over, missing the cut by a shot.

Defending champion Kevin Chappell shot a second straight 72 to be tied for 48th.