Career backup QB Luke McCown retires at 36

Veteran quarterback Luke McCown is calling it a career.

Better known as the younger brother of Jets QB Josh McCown, Luke McCown has not appeared in a game since 2015, when he played with the New Orleans Saints.

The 36-year-old McCown released the news Friday through his agent, Mike McCartney, noting: "It's bittersweet to leave the game I love and the craft I've worked at since the second grade".

McCown appeared in 62 NFL games for five different teams, but made only 10 starts in a career that began in 2004. He appeared in 40 of those games and made one start with the Saints. His other NFL games came with the Cleveland Browns (who drafted him in the fourth round), Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Jacksonville Jaguars and Atlanta Falcons.

He finishes his career with 2,370 yards, nine touchdowns and 15 interceptions.