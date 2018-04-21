Nikolaj Ehlers injury update: Jets F sits out Game 5, 'wasn't feeling right'

Jets forward Nikolaj Ehlers was a surprise scratch from Friday's series-clinching Game 5 win over the Wild.

NHL playoffs 2018: Jets' Nikolaj Ehlers sits out Game 5 as surprise scratch

As Winnipeg skated out onto the Bell MTS Place ice for pregame warmups, Ehlers was not among his teammates — an unexpected absence after the winger practiced in full Thursday morning. Matt Hendricks took his place in the lineup, while Bryan Little slotted into Ehlers' usual spot alongside Paul Stastny and Patrik Laine.

None of it mattered and won't, at least not in the scope of this series. The Jets finished off the Wild with ease 5-0, clinching the city of Winnipeg's first playoff series in 31 years. Coach Paul Maurice said Ehlers "just wasn't feeling right," so he sat out the game.

WATCH: Jets give standing ovation to Humboldt Broncos survivor

Asked if it was an injury or an illness, Maurice, in a playoff mood with reporters, joked that it was "a mailaise."

There's probably more to that explanation, one the Jets will put off until the second round begins next week.

Winnipeg was already shorthanded, dealing with injuries to backup goalie Steve Mason and defenseman Tobias Enstrom as well as Josh Morrissey's one-game suspension.

The victory claimed one more: Joel Armia exited in the second period after scoring the game's fourth goal.

Maurice did not have updates on Armia nor Mason, who suffered his injury during optional morning skate Friday.

