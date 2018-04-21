NFL Draft 2018: Georgia's Sony Michel could be second RB taken, report says

With less than a week until the NFL Draft the rumors are starting to fly. One of interest is that Georgia running back Sony Michel could be the second ball carrier off the board.

According to Bleacher Report, a source is saying it would not be a surprise if Michel was the second running back taken.



From an NFL scouting source: Don't be surprised if Sony Michel is the 2nd RB drafted.

— Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) April 20, 2018



Michel split time in a backfield with Nick Chubb at Georgia in college, amassing 3,613 yards and 33 touchdowns in four seasons. However, he is far from a tandem back. The only reason the Bulldogs used both backs rather than feature one was because each man was incredibly dynamic.

Also, remember Michel was the No. 2 overall running back on ESPN's Top 300 in 2014 behind only Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette.

Chubb is likely to be taken in the first three rounds of the draft himself after rushing for 4,769 yards and 44 touchdowns.

While this is interesting news in relation to Chubb, who was the man who got more carries and yards in his time at Georgia, it's more relevant to LSU running back Derrius Guice and USC back Ronald Jones Jr.

Both players were rated above Michel early on in the process, but it now appears Michel is rising on boards, or at least one team's board that plans to draft him fairly high in the process.

Does this mean Michel will be the second RB taken, or even a first-round selection? No. But to hear that some team values Michel this highly, or even more than one team does, is significant news.