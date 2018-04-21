Espanyol have sacked Quique Sanchez Flores after a poor run in LaLiga.

LaLiga strugglers Espanyol show Flores the door

The experienced manager - who previously had spells in charge of Atletico Madrid and Valencia in Spain, as well as Watford in the Premier League - led the club to an eighth-place finish in LaLiga last year.

However, they've struggled in 2017-18, managing just eight victories in the league to sit 16th in the table, just eight points above the relegation zone with five games to play.

Flores, who had failed to see his side score in their last five outings, is not the only departure either, with Jordi Lardin also leaving his role as director of football.

"RCD Espanyol thanks Quique Sanchez Flores for his dedication and work in these two seasons to the club, where he has been an important figure leading the project from the bench and gives him the best wishes for his professional future," the club said through a statement on their website.

Reserve team coach David Gallego will take charge for the remainder of the season, starting with Sunday's trip to Girona.