Martin Truex Jr. just keeps consistently putting up good qualifying runs and great races and he is once again in great position to succeed in Richmond this weekend as he won his third pole of the season.

NASCAR starting lineup at Richmond: Martin Truex wins 18th career pole; Kyle Busch to start 32nd

He has been one of the best short-track racers over the last two years as he leads all drivers in laps led at Phoenix and Richmond with 904.

"I feel pretty good," Truex told FS1 after qualifying. "I thought we had a good practice today, it's hard to put too much stock into with it being a daytime practice, nighttime race, but we've got some good history to go off here the last couple of years, we've been really strong, (and) if we're ever going to get that short-track win, I feel like this is the place to do it."

Chase Elliott will start second and Joey Logano will be third.

The story of qualifying, though, was Kyle Busch, who qualified 32nd.

Busch told FS1 he was trying to save his tires for the later rounds, but he miscalcuated his time and ran a slow lap as a result. If Busch were to somehow come back from that far down to win it would be the first time he has ever won a race starting outside the top 30.



Kyle Busch said he needed a third lap before his tires came in. He only ran the two, one timed, trying to save for the other rounds.



It backfired.

— Matt Weaver (@MattWeaverAW) April 20, 2018



It should be noted that seven of the eight winners this season started inside the top 12.

The Toyota Owners 400 kicks off at 6:30 p.m. ET Saturday night on Fox.







Starting lineup for the Toyota Owners 400

1. Martin Truex Jr.

2. Chase Elliott

3. Joey Logano

4. Denny Hamlin

5. Kyle Larson

6. Kurt Busch

7. Erik Jones

8. Jamie McMurray

9. William Byron

10. Kevin Harvick

11. Alex Bowman12. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.13. Ryan Blaney14. Ryan Newman15. David Ragan16. Clint Bowyer17. Jimmie Johnson18. Darrell Wallace Jr.19. Chris Buescher20. Paul Menard21. Trevor Bayne22. Daniel Hemric23. Austin Dillon24. Michael McDowell25. Aric Almirola26. Daniel Suarez27. Matt DiBenedetto28. Brad Keselowski29. Kasey Kahne30. Ross Chastain31. Ty Dillon32. Kyle Busch33. AJ Allmendinger34. Gray Gaulding35. Cole Whitt36. Landon Cassill37. Reed Sorenson38. Harrison Rhodes