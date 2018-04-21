Martin Truex Jr. keeps putting up good qualifying runs and great races, and he is once again in great position to succeed in Richmond this weekend after winning his third pole of the season.

NASCAR at Richmond: Martin Truex Jr. wins 18th career pole; Kyle Busch to start 32nd

He has been one of the best short-track racers over the last two years as he leads all drivers in laps led at Phoenix and Richmond with 904.

RICHMOND ODDS: Fantasy advice, prediction, sleepers

"I feel pretty good," Truex told Fox Sports 1 after qualifying. "I thought we had a good practice today, it's hard to put too much stock into with it being a daytime practice, nighttime race, but we've got some good history to go off here the last couple of years, we've been really strong, (and) if we're ever going to get that short-track win, I feel like this is the place to do it."

Chase Elliott will start second and Joey Logano will be third.

The story of qualifying, though, was Kyle Busch, who qualified 32nd.

Busch told FS1 he was trying to save his tires for the later rounds, but he miscalcuated his time and ran a slow lap as a result. If Busch were to somehow come back from that far down to win it would be the first time he has ever won a race starting outside the top 30.



Kyle Busch said he needed a third lap before his tires came in. He only ran the two, one timed, trying to save for the other rounds.



It backfired.

— Matt Weaver (@MattWeaverAW) April 20, 2018



It should be noted that seven of the eight winners this season started inside the top 12.

The Toyota Owners 400 kicks off at 6:30 p.m. ET Saturday night on Fox.





Toyota Owners 400 starting lineup

1. Martin Truex Jr.

2. Chase Elliott

3. Joey Logano

4. Denny Hamlin

5. Kyle Larson

6. Kurt Busch

7. Erik Jones

8. Jamie McMurray

9. William Byron

10. Kevin Harvick

11. Alex Bowman

The Toyota Owners 400 kicks off at 6:30 p.m. ET Saturday night on Fox.



12. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

13. Ryan Blaney

14. Ryan Newman

15. David Ragan

16. Clint Bowyer

17. Jimmie Johnson

18. Darrell Wallace Jr.

19. Chris Buescher

20. Paul Menard

21. Trevor Bayne

22. Daniel Hemric

23. Austin Dillon

24. Michael McDowell

25. Aric Almirola

26. Daniel Suarez

27. Matt DiBenedetto

28. Brad Keselowski

29. Kasey Kahne

30. Ross Chastain

31. Ty Dillon

32. Kyle Busch

33. AJ Allmendinger

34. Gray Gaulding

35. Cole Whitt

36. Landon Cassill

37. Reed Sorenson

38. Harrison Rhodes