Jadeveon Clowney has turned into the defensive monster the Texans expected when they drafted him No. 1 overall in 2014.

Texans GM 'optimistic' about Jadeveon Clowney contract extension

That's going to cost the Texans dearly as they try to sign the pass rusher to a long-term extension, with many speculating Clowney's next contract will make him the highest-paid non-quarterback in the NFL.

Yet Texans general manager Brian Gaine said Friday he's confident the two sides will come to an agreement.

"I'm optimistic that something will get done," Gaine said at a media conference (via the Houston Chronicle).

Clowney, a Pro Bowl selection the past two seasons, will play his fifth year in 2018 under a $12.306 million club option. Currently, Broncos star Von Miller is the highest-paid defensive player and non-QB in the league, with the six-year, $114.1 million contract he signed in 2016. There's no reason to think Clowney won't get that kind of money.

Gaine certainly appreciates what Clowney means to the Texans defense.

"[I like his] height, weight, [and] speed," Gaine said. "The production, the performance, the pass-rush ability. The guy's a disruptive player. He plays the run well. So we're doing our best to fortify our nucleus of players, and we'd like him to be a part of it."

For his part, Clowney says he wants to remain with the Texans. Obviously, the price will have to be right.

MORE:

Texans completely changing offense in 2018



"I want to be here, too," Clowney said recently. "Hopefully, they lock me in. I want to be here forever. I know it will come soon. It would mean a lot.

"It would be great, something I always dreamed of. I don't want to leave this team. I've been here since the beginning. I want to stay here. I want to finish my career here, so I'm looking forward to that. Hopefully, they lock me in."