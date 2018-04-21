A rollercoaster day for Alvaro Quiros ended with him claiming the outright lead after the second round of the Trophee Hassan II.

Quiros claims one-shot lead despite rollercoaster round two

The Spaniard followed his first-round 67 with a 70 to move to seven-under-par, one shot clear of Andrew Dodt and two ahead of Erik van Rooyen.

Quiros' birdie-birdie finish at the end of round one had seen him share the lead with Bradley Dredge, having dropped just one shot in the opening 18 holes.

However, he was far less consistent on his second go around the course at Royal Golf Dar Es Salam, alternating between a birdie and a bogey for the opening six holes after starting at the 10th.

Van Rooyen capitalised as birdies at eight and 12 gave him the lead, which he surrendered with a first dropped shot of the day on the 16th after Quiros had holed a 25-foot putt on the par-three 17th.

Gains at the 18th and first made it three birdies in a row and a three-shot lead for Quiros.

However, he three-putted at the fourth as his advantage was trimmed to two and Dodt's run of six shots gained in seven holes, including an eagle at the 12th, cut it to one.

Dodt had a share of the lead after Quiros proved unable to get up and down from a bunker at the sixth, only for the Spaniard to ensure a slender advantage going into round three with a gain at the seventh.

Paul Dunne missed the cut as he finished five over, but did have the honour of carding the tournament's first hole-in-one with an ace at the 17th.