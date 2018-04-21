News

Eagles give QB Nick Foles raise after Super Bowl 52 win, report says

Nick Foles helped the Eagles win Super Bowl 52 and now he is getting a raise.

According to NFL.com, the Eagles have restructured Foles' contract as a way to thank him for leading the team to a Super Bowl victory.



Eagles starting QB Carson Wentz went down with a knee injury during a win over the Rams Dec. 10, which thrust Foles into a leading role. The veteran quarterback went 2-1 as a starter in the regular season, but then a perfect 3-0 during Philadelphia's run to a championship.



Foles threw for 971 yards and six touchdowns in the three wins including a 373-yard, three-touchdown performance in the Super Bowl.

NFL Media is also reporting that Foles is getting a $2 million signing bonus in addition to added incentives if he remains the starter during the season. Wentz is expected to be back early in the year, but with the extent of his knee injury he could miss some time early on.



The report added as well that this does not mean the team is worried about Wentz's availability. It is merely to reward Foles for his performance and solidify the quarterback spot to start the year.


