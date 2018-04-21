NZ suffer heart-breaking ice hockey loss

New Zealand are resigned to another year in the division two B of the ice hockey world championship pecking order after losing their final match 6-4 to hosts Spain.

The tournament's two unbeaten sides met in the final round of the six-nation tournament at Igloo Arena in Granada and fought out an intense decider.

Spain's narrow win means they are promoted to division two A in 2019.

The Ice Blacks will remain put and reflect on a fourth runners-up finish in six years since winning promotion from division three.

They had comfortably swatted aside Israel, North Korea, Mexico and Luxembourg in earlier pool matches but their defence was prised open more efficiently by the Spanish on Saturday (NZT).

The home side led 1-0 after the opening third and were 5-3 ahead after the second.

New Zealand's goals were scored by Paris Heyd, Andrew Cox, Frazer Ellis and Aleksandr Polozov.