Bennett second again on Tour of the Alps

Top New Zealand road cyclist George Bennett has completed an emotionally draining Tour of the Alps with another runner-up stage finish.

Bennett was pipped to the line for the second time in two days in Austria when Ukrainian Mark Padun broke clear to claim the fifth and final stage.

The Kiwi made a late pursuit but finished five seconds back in a thrilling end to the stage in Innsbruck.

It mirrored the conclusion of the fourth stage 24 hours earlier, when Bennett couldn't quite haul in Spaniard Luis Leon Sanchez, finishing 6sec short of a first professional stage win.

It capped a tumultuous week for the 28-year-old LottoNL-Jumbo rider, who placed fifth overall, exactly a minute behind French tour winner Thibaut Pinot.

Bennett was struck by a car on the eve of the tour and pronounced himself lucky to be alive, let alone avoid serious injury.

He will enter a final training phase before contesting the Giro d'Italia starting on May 4.

The year's first Grand Tour is one of Bennett's chief assignments of 2018, with his team having decided he won't contest the Tour de France.