It is hard to imagine the Premier League without Arsene Wenger, but that is the reality from next season after the legendary manager announced he is leaving the Gunners at the end of the season.

Wilshere, Ramsey, Mertesacker and the best social media reaction to Wenger's Arsenal departure

Wenger's 22-year-old reign in north London has yielded three Premier League titles, seven FA Cups and one unbeaten season in the 2003-04 campaign.

Support for the Frenchman may have waned from the club's fanbase in recent years, but one thing that has stood the test of time is the respect for Wenger's achievements in the game, and the way he helped to revolutionise England's top flight.

And many stars from Wenger's teams past and present have taken to social media to pay tributes to the departing boss, the best of which can be seen here.

Football world pays tribute to Arsene Wenger