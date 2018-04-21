Fear not, Yankee fans: Giancarlo Stanton has been through this before

There’s nowhere for Giancarlo Stanton to hide.

In the smallest of small-markets, the hard-hitting outfielder made national headlines whenever he crushed huge dingers, but any time he struggled, his slump was lost in the mires of mediocrity that were the Marlins. But now that Stanton is firmly in the Big Apple spotlight, every struggle is subjected to the harshest media coverage, especially for a team with sky-high expectations like the Yankees.

So, with both the Yankees and Stanton off to a slow start this season, there’s a good amount of questions surrounding the slugger. But take heed, Yankees fans: this has all happened before.

Baseball players slump all the time, and Stanton is no exception. Younger players (like Stanton, who is only 28 years old) can shake them off. While it's concerning to see a player of Stanton’s pedigree slump the way that he is right now, Stanton has been in far worse situations before.

Here is Stanton’s 15-game-rolling-wOBA since 2015, per Fangraphs (think of this chart as representing how productive Stanton has been over short stretches).

The dip in the chart on the far right represents’ Stanton’s struggles in 2018, and it’s not promising. But it’s hardly the worst slump of Stanton’s career: three times in 2017 — the season where Stanton hit 59 HR and won NL MVP — Stanton’s rolling wOBA dropped about as low as it has in 2018. In 2016, Stanton had a prolonged slump where he was even worse than he is in 2018.

For even the best of hitters, like Stanton, these kinds of slumps are not abnormal; in fact, they’re expected.

But not every slump is the same. I compiled stats from Stanton’s major slumps from Statcast and Fangraphs and compared them to his career numbers from 2015-2018 to look at what makes a slump for Stanton. One of the biggest culprits? Abnormal launch angles (data from Statcast):

Period Average launch angle (degrees) BABIP wOBA 3-29-2018 to 4-19-18 10.8 .297 0.308 8-27-2017 to 9-15-2017 8.9 .167 0.302 6-13-2017 to 7-3-2017 9.1 .191 0.286 5-10-2016 to 6-9-2016 15.6 .205 0.205 4-05-2016 to 4-22-2016 9.5 .276 0.306 4-29-2015 to 6-01-2015 18.6 .206 0.314 2015-2018 12.8 .293 0.382

Stanton’s average launch angle, 12.8 degrees, hangs comfortably between the optimum launch angle for exit velocity (7 degrees) and optimum launch angle for home runs (27 degrees). The result? Laser-beam line drives that frequently go yard. But Stanton’s slumps might be the result of him either getting on top of the ball, grounding it out or getting underneath it, popping it sky high. As a result, Stanton runs a low BABIP during these stretches, and his production suffers. But Stanton isn’t having problems with his batted balls in his 2018 slump: his BABIP over this span is well in concert with his BABIP from 2015 to 2018. Is Stanton’s slump unprecedented? Should Yankees fans be worried?

Not so fast. There’s more to Stanton than batted balls. Like his fellow Baby Bomber, Aaron Judge, Stanton is a man of many walks and strikeouts. He’s been striking out an abnormal amount in 2018, which shares some similarities with several of his other slumps.

Slump Period BB% K% wOBA 3-29-2018 to 4-19-18 10.10% 36.70% 0.308 8-27-2017 to 9-15-2017 15.20% 24.10% 0.302 6-13-2017 to 7-3-2017 10.60% 27.10% 0.286 5-10-2016 to 6-9-2016 11.10% 42.20% 0.205 4-05-2016 to 4-22-2016 11.30% 33.90% 0.306 4-29-2015 to 6-01-2015 11.20% 32.10% 0.314 2015-2018 11.40% 27.40% 0.382

In 2018, Stanton’s strikeouts spiked 9.3 percent over his 2015-2018 average. In a word: woof! That’s the second-worst rate of any slump in his career: only his 2016 slump from May to June was worse.

Examining Stanton’s plate discipline numbers during his slumps make it clear that Stanton’s been through this exact thing before — and to a much worse degree (Plate Discipline Numbers from FanGraphs):

Slump Period O-Swing% Z-Contact% Contact% SwStr% K% 3-29-2018 to 4-19-18 31.30% 70.30% 62.40% 17.10% 36.70% 5-10-2016 to 6-9-2016 34.30% 71.70% 55.20% 20.40% 42.20% 2015-2018 29.80% 80.30% 67.90% 14.20% 27.40%

In his current slump, Stanton is swinging at pitches out of the zone more frequently, making less contact on pitches in the zone, making less contact and recording more swinging strikes: all resulting in an increased strikeout rate. During his 2016 May-June slump, Stanton did the exact same thing to a greater degree. Stanton’s current slump isn’t nearly as bad as his 2016 slump because he’s not making these mistakes as frequently as he did in 2016, but they’re still hurting him.

Why the struggle? Craig Edwards at Fangraphs (and Stanton's own manager Aaron Boone) suggested that Stanton is, for one reason or another, struggling with catching up to fastballs. As a result, he’s whiffing hard on zone pitches. Interestingly enough, Stanton encountered the same issue in 2016, whiffing on 18.1 percent of four-seam fastballs. In 2018, that figure is sitting around 21.4 percent. His average from 2015-2018 overall? Just 12.2 percent. Therein lies Stanton's problem.

So, it’s a timing issue for Stanton: he’s not catching up to the fastball, and as a result, it’s blowing by him for swinging strikes. But he’s worked through this exact issue before.

It took him a month to work through it, but he worked through it nevertheless and was still productive in 2016. And take heed: he’s not struggling with this timing to the extent that he did in 2016, so it will likely be easier for Stanton to return to form this season than it was in 2016.

Stanton is still a beast at the plate, and once he figures it out, there may be no stopping him and the Yankees.