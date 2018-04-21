Ronnie rivals never doubted Crucible attendance of 'snooker's Tiger Woods'

Ronnie O'Sullivan's attendance at the World Snooker Championship was never in doubt, according to his rivals for the Crucible crown.

O'Sullivan has repeatedly threatened to skip this year's event in Sheffield to focus on his television career, branding the competition "boring" at one stage.

However, 'the Rocket' will be in attendance for a tournament that could see him equal the six world titles of Steve Davis and Ray Reardon, as well as surpass the 18 major wins amassed by Stephen Hendry.

"He was always going to be here, of course he was," 2010 world champion Neil Robertson told Omnisport.

"You look at what Tiger Woods' return did for the Masters, you had sports fans who don't really have much interest in golf watching it.

"Players like Ronnie O'Sullivan do that for snooker. He is the figurehead of the sport. What Tiger Woods is to golf and Roger Federer is to tennis, that's the way it is, and he's earned that right through a couple of decades of unbelievable success.

"A tournament's always worse off if Ronnie's not participating in it."

Defending champion Mark Selby echoed those comments by stressing it would be unthinkable for O'Sullivan - who begins his campaign against Stephen Maguire on Saturday - to stay away.

"He's had a fantastic season and this is the tournament he bases his season around," said Selby, who beat John Higgins in last year's final to claim his third Crucible title.

"When he was saying he might not play in it, it never really crossed my mind that he wouldn't play.

"I'm glad he is playing in it because as a fellow pro you want the best players in the tournament.

"If you go on to win the tournament, you want the top players in it, and Ronnie's definitely the top player."

And Mark Allen, who beat O'Sullivan on his way to winning snooker's Masters tournament in January, believes the 42-year-old knows exactly what he is doing when he feeds controversial lines to the media.

"As much as he doesn't like saying it, he loves competing," said the Northern Irishman.

"Ronnie can make the game look ridiculously easy at times and make the rest of us look a little bit stupid. But he's an absolute genius.

"Ronnie's incredibly smart in what he does. I think some of the things he says in interviews take a lot of pressure off him, because people think he doesn't care.

"But deep down he knows that he does. He doesn't get the credit he deserves for how smart he is in some of the things that he says."