Wasps forward Ashley Johnson has been provisionally suspended by the Rugby Football Union after failing a drugs test in February.

Wasps forward Johnson suspended for failed drugs test

Premiership club Wasps on Friday revealed that the back-row tested positive for a banned substance in an out-of-competition sample.

"The club is aware that a prohibited substance was reportedly found in an out-of-competition doping control sample provided by Ashley Johnson on February 7 2018." A Wasps statement said.

"He has been provisionally suspended by the RFU pending final determination of the matter and is therefore currently unavailable for selection.

"Ashley is currently investigating the possible source of the substance and both he and the club are co-operating fully with the RFU in this respect.

"We are fully supportive of him in this process but are unable to comment any further at this stage due to the confidentiality of legal proceedings."

The 31-year-old, capped three times by South Africa, joined Wasps from the Cheetahs in 2012 and has made over 150 appearances for the Coventry-based club.