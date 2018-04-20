Wenger 'an example' to foreign Premier League managers like Benitez

Rafael Benitez has hailed Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger as an example to foreign coaches looking to move to the Premier League.

The Gunners boss announced on Friday that he will leave the club at the end of the season, bringing to an end a 22-year tenure that has yielded three Premier League titles and seven FA Cups.

And Newcastle United manager Benitez – a genuine rival in his time at Liverpool and Chelsea – has outlined Wenger's "massive achievement" with the London club.

"I have been talking well about [Wenger] for a while," said the Spaniard. "When he came to England, he has had a massive achievement here.

"He is an example for everyone, but especially for foreign managers like me. To do things in the way that he has done and win the way he was winning, for so many years... we are talking about one of the best managers in football history.

"There is so much money in football now. Everyone wants to win quickly, so I don't see other managers lasting for 22 years because the money means people want the manager to change as soon as a few bad results come.

"You have to have a plan and stick with it. You will have more chance to do well."

Benitez and Newcastle beat Wenger's Arsenal last week, leading to the former Real Madrid boss being touted as a potential replacement at Emirates Stadium.

But he is keen to set his future to one side until the end of the season, adding: "My position now is the same. We have games to play and I want to make sure we have a good team to play against Everton [on Monday]."

And with Newcastle are all but safe on 41 points, Benitez wants the club to start building for the future.

"We can start looking [at transfers] early," he said. "We have to start talking about ideas for the future.

"But first of all we need to know how much money is available and then the prices of players. It all depends on the ambitions of the club. Myself and the club have to be on the same page.

"They know my ideas, we know what every single fan is expecting, and we have to show we can do that. I want to be in at least the top 10 and then win trophies – be it the FA Cup, the League Cup or Europa League."