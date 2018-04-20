Unlike his opponent this Saturday, staying out of trouble has never been a … problem for Jessie Vargas.

Jessie Vargas admits fight vs. Adrien Broner is 'bigger than we thought'

Vargas faces Adrien Broner in a 12-round welterweight main event this Saturday on Showtime, and the former WBO welterweight champion admits he feared that Broner's constant legal issues would have gotten in the way of their matchup.

"No matter what, he’s a good fighter, but it does stick in the back of your mind when you think about (his legal history)," Vargas told SN. "There has been times where I’ve said to my team, 'I hope he doesn’t get incarcerated or nothing that will be put in jeopardy in regards to the fight.'"

Originally, Broner was scheduled to fight Omar Figueroa, while Vargas was rumored to face unified welterweight champ Keith Thurman. Figueroa sustained an injury and Thurman wanted to face a lower-tiered opponent (Thurman hasn't fought since his March 2017 bout versus Danny Garcia). Both Broner and Vargas were in need of new dance partners.

The fight has generated significant buzz since it's announcement: Broner is one of the biggest names in boxing and Vargas is a former world champion with an impressive résumé, which includes fights versus Manny Pacquiao and Tim Bradley.

Vargas believes this is a bigger fight than if he and Broner fought the guys they had been scheduled to face, especially with the way fans have taken to the hype. one the fans have embraced and appreciated.

"I would agree that this fight is bigger than we thought," Vargas told SN. "It has been generating a ton of attention to the fans. The fans are stoked to see this fight happen, and that had me in a good mood.

"I knew that it would be an entertaining matchup but once I saw the response from the fans, I was in even a better mood because I knew they would enjoy a great night of boxing. There’s nothing better than for our fans when they respond positively to a fight that has been made."

Some boxing experts were surprised Broner accepted Vargas as Figueroa's replacement, considering he's a higher caliber foe with a significantly better pedigree. While Vargas gives Broner credit for taking a bigger challenge, he feels he's the better fighter and the world will see that come Saturday night.

"I got to give Adrien Broner his respect for stepping up to the challenge" Vargas said. "I’m looking forward to it because I saw it as a great matchup for the fans and for myself. It’s a win-win situation for me. Broner’s a good fighter. He’s talented. I see myself as the more explosive fighter and we will see that on April 21."

