Barcelona are interested in Clement Lenglet but face a battle with his current club Sevilla to land the defender, Goal understands.

Barcelona want €30m Lenglet but Sevilla determined to fight to keep defender

The centre-back, who turns 23 on June 17, has emerged as one of the outstanding young defenders in La Liga since his arrival from Nancy, then of Ligue 1, at the end of 2016.

The Frenchman’s development during his time at Sevilla has prompted interest in his services, with a report from Sport indicating Barcelona conducted a meeting with his representatives.

However, Goal understands Sevilla are not about to let Lenglet go without a fight.

With a release clause of €30 million, the defender can become one of the most desirable names on the market in the summer. With that in mind, Sevilla aim to make Lenglet one of the highest-paid players in the squad next season, which has been confirmed by club president Jose Castro.

Lenglet would also prefer to be playing for a team where is likely to remain a fixture in the side, allowing him to further grow and develop as a player.

Barcelona, meanwhile, will be in the market to strengthen their defence. However, Goal understands the La Liga leaders view Lenglet as more of an emergency option should Samuel Umtiti or Thomas Vermaelen depart.

Any decision is unlikely to come until much closer to the summer. Radio Marca confirmed on Thursday that no decision will be made until after the Copa del Rey final and Sevilla’s quest for a fifth-place La Liga finish is complete.