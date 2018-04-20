News

Sam Burgess facing up to three-game ban
'Wexit is actually happening!' - Arsenal fans & football world react to Wenger departure

It came as something of a shock on Friday as Arsene Wenger announced to the world that he will be leaving Arsenal in the summer.

The Gunners boss will bring to an end a tenure that has spanned over 21 years with the north Londoners and included three Premier League titles and seven FA Cup triumphs.

Goal takes a look at the best of the reaction to the news, with many fans praising the Frenchman's achievements at Arsenal as he prepares to step down at the end of the season...















Arsenal have yet to announce a successor but say they hope to appoint someone as soon as possible.

