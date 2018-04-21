Tottenham will face Manchester United in the FA Cup semi-final this weekend, in a massive game for both clubs.

Manchester United vs Tottenham: TV channel, live stream, squad news & preview

Spurs have struggled in their last two outings, losing to Manchester City at Wembley before a draw with Brighton at the AMEX Stadium.

United, however, beat City at Old Trafford to postpone their Premier League title celebrations, before losing to West Brom to gift the crown to their rivals.

Thus, both sides need victory, though the pressure may well be on Spurs, who are essentially playing at home, having used Wembley as their base this season.

Game Manchester United vs Tottenham Date Saturday, April 20 Time 17:30 BST / 12:30 ET Stream (US only) fubo TV (7-day free trial)

TV Channel & Live Stream

In the United States (US), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (7-day free trial).

New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV, as well as on a web browser.

US TV channel Online stream beIN Sports fubo TV (7-day free trial)

In the United Kingdom (UK), the game can be watched live on TV on BBC One and it can be streamed live online using BBC iPlayer.

UK TV channel Online stream BBC One BBC iPlayer

Squads & Team News

Position Manchester United players Goalkeepers De Gea, Romero, J. Pereira Defenders Valencia, Lindelof, Bailly, Jones, Rojo, Smalling, Blind, Shaw, Darmian, Young Midfielders Pogba, Mata, Lingard, Carrick, Herrera, Fellaini, Matic, McTominay, Gomes Forwards Martial, Rashford, Lukaku, Alexis, Hamilton

Jose Mourinho has suggested that he will rotate his XI, following the club's defeat to West Brom, with several newspaper reports claiming that both Alexis Sanchez and Paul Pogba could be dropped.

Sergio Romero is a serious injury doubt, surely confirming that David De Gea will play in goal.

Potential Manchester United starting XI: De Gea; Valencia, Smalling, Bailly, Young; Matic, Herrera; Martial, Lingard, Rashford; Lukaku

Position Tottenham players Goalkeepers Lloris, Vorm, Gazzaniga, Whiteman Defenders Rose, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Trippier, Davies, Walker-Peters, Sanchez, Foyth, Aurier Midfielders Son, Lamela, Wanyama, Dier, Sissoko, Dembele, Alli, Eriksen, Winks, Georgiou, Oakley-Boothe, Lucas Moura Forwards Kane, Llorente, Sterling

Harry Kane continues to battle back to full fitness, and scored against Brighton in the 1-1 draw in midweek.

Both Danny Rose and Kyle Walker-Peters are injury doubts, while Harry Winks continues to be sidelined. Michel Vorm has played in every FA Cup game thus far, and may continue after a string of high-profile errors from first-choice Hugo Lloris.

Potential Spurs starting XI: Vorm; Trippier, Sanchez, Vertonghen, Davies; Dier, Dembele; Alli, Eriksen, Son; Kane

Betting & Match Odds

The game is going to be tight if the bookies are anything to go by. You can back a Manchester United win at 23/10, while Spurs can be found at 6/5. There must be a result on the day, but the draw in 90 minutes can be found at 12/5.

dabblebet customers can watch and bet on the game if they have a funded or active account. T&Cs apply.

Match Preview

Though Spurs were drawn out of the hat second in the draw for the FA Cup semi-finals, meaning they are nominally the away team, few can argue that they have home advantage in this last four encounter.

Mauricio Pochettino's men have impressed at Wembley this term, despite some early teething problems, and look set to achieve their aim of Champions League qualification, having broken a few hoodoos along the way. Indeed, Spurs recently defeated Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, the first time they have managed to achieve that feat in 28 years, and have also already beaten United at Wembley this season.

Thus, their first trophy since 2008 appears within reach, even though Pochettino has repeatedly insisted the club's sole aim this season is to qualify for Europe via the top four.

United will provide tough competition, and Jose Mourinho's men are smarting following an embarrassing defeat to West Brom last weekend. The loss confirmed Manchester City as champions, and came as a serious shock given the Baggies' position in the league table - rock bottom - and also the club's win at the Etihad Stadium the week prior.

Thus, there is a big game feel about this semi final, but the narratives could not be more different. Indeed, Mourinho is seen as a serial collector of trophies, even if his side is not playing well - his Europa League victory last season did little to paper over the cracks of a poor United season - while Mauricio Pochettino has yet to win silverware in his managerial career, despite turning Spurs into one of the finest footballing teams in the country.