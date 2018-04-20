Jurgen Klinsmann conceded that it will be "very difficult" for Germany to win the World Cup again in 2018.

Klinsmann: It will be 'very difficult' for Germany to repeat as World Cup champions

The former Germany striker and manager is hoping to see his country become the first team to win the tournament in successive years since Brazil lifted the prize in 1958 and 1962.

Like in Brazil, Germany will again be among the favourites in Russia, but Klinsmann knows Joachim Low's men have a big task ahead of them.

"Germany is always among the favourites for winning the World Cup," Klinsmann told Goal.

"We have a very good team, full of quality players, but it will be very difficult to repeat the World Cup win from Brazil in 2014."

Klinsmann lifted the World Cup as a player in 1990 and guided Germany to the semi-final round in 2006 as manager. The 53-year-old believes that having a squad with chemistry is a vital part of success at a major international tournament.

"Every generation brings out its own leaders and special players," Klinsmann said.

"I had the pleasure in 2006 to coach a team lead by experienced players such as Michael Ballack, Jens Lehmann, Oliver Kahn and Miroslav Klose.

"Today the German team is lead for example by Manuel Neuer, Toni Kroos, Thomas Muller and Mesut Ozil. Every generation has its own challenges and dynamic.

"The chemistry within a team is the most important piece of the puzzle."

While Klinsmann had a Golden Boot-winning striker in 2006 with Klose, critics of the current German squad say the team lacks a reliable target man. Klinsmann, though, does not feel that assessment is accurate.

"I disagree. We still have very strong No.9s like Timo Werner, Mario Gomez or Sandro Wagner for example," he added.

"Timo has enormous talent and potential, which he showed already in the Confederations Cup last year."

If Die Mannschaft do make history by winning a second straight World Cup, Low will take his place among international football's most successful managers.

And Klinsmann had nothing but praise for his former assistant on the 2006 World Cup squad.

"Joachim is a fantastic coach and person. His leadership is very positive and balanced and the players respond 100 per cent to his ideas," Klinsmann said.

"Hopefully he will continue for a long time with the German team."