NFL schedule 2018: Sunday road game after Monday road game eliminated

With the release of the 2018 NFL schedule for all teams, it appears the league has listened to some complaints from players about playing away games on Sundays after playing Monday night games on the road.

Pro Football Talk notes five NFL teams had to face back-to-back road games fewer than seven days a part last season, but the 2018 schedule shows that won't be an issue for next season.

Every team that plays a Monday night road game will either play at home the following Sunday or have its bye week.

This change should be well-received by players since many have said in the past that they can't perform as well, and risk injury, if they have to travel twice in what's already a short week.

Thursday night games after Sunday play continue to be a point of contention between players and owners.