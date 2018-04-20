Shannon Frizell scored a hat-trick as the Highlanders beat the Blues 34-16 and the Lions halted the Waratahs' four-match winning run in Super Rugby on Friday.

Frizell inspires Highlanders win over Blues, Lions beat Waratahs

Loose forward Frizell went over twice in the first half and completed a treble after the break, having laid on another try for Kayne Hammington at Eden Park, where the Blues failed to secure a first New Zealand derby win in 15 attempts.

Dillon Hunt took 40 seconds to score the opening try in a fourth consecutive victory for the 2015 champions over the Auckland side - and a 10th in the last 13 meetings - to move level with the second-place Crusaders in the New Zealand Conference.

Aaron Mauger's men wasted no time in taking command, Hunt crossing after charging down Bryn Gatland's attempted clearance and Frizell barging his way over only five minutes in.

Jonathan Ruru's try and two Gatland penalties made it a one-point game, but Frizzell dotted down again in the left corner following an incisive break from Rob Thompson and laid on a score for Hammington - starting with Aaron Smith on the bench - early in the second half.

The excellent Frizell had his third try after good work from Aaron Smith and Ben Smith, and the game was over as a contest by the time Tumua Manu added a second Blues try.

South African Conference leaders the Lions ended their wait for a first Super Rugby win in Sydney, seeing off the Waratahs 29-0.

The Lions moved above Hurricanes - who have two games in hand - at the top of the overall table with a clinical showing, Michael Tambwe, Kwagga Smith, Harold Vorster and Marnus Schoeman scoring tries in an emphatic triumph.