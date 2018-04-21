Warriors star Stephen Curry is four weeks out from when he sprained the MCL in his left knee, and it appears he's going to need a full six weeks to return to Golden State's lineup, The Athletic reported early Friday morning.

Stephen Curry injury update: Warriors star ‘not close to playing,’ report says

Curry sustained the injury March 23 and was expected to need 4-6 weeks to recover.

From The Athletic's Marcus Thompson II:

According to multiple sources, Curry is still not close to playing. Despite video of him doing work on the court, which has fans salivating about his return, he isn't in the final stages of his rehabilitation. He will be evaluated again on Friday. He is on schedule but not on pace to beat the announced timelines. The working parameters have been 4 to 6 weeks since JaVale McGee crashed into Curry's left knee.

The report notes that the Warriors, who took a 3-0 first-round series lead over the Spurs with Thursday's victory, are hoping for this best-case scenario: 1. They close out San Antonio in a sweep. 2. The Blazers, who trail the Pelicans, 3-0, pick up at least one win to extend that series. 3. Curry's knee shows significant progress next week.

Most likely, Curry takes the full six weeks, given how cautious Golden State is in dealing with his injuries. May 4 would mark six weeks from when the injury was sustained, around Game 3 of the second round.

The team released an official update on Curry's status Friday afternoon, saying the guard will begin participating in modified team practices Saturday and "the intensity of his on-court rehabilitation will continue to increase." The Warriors said he'll be evaluated again in a week.