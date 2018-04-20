Bayern Munich full-back Rafinha is hopeful of securing a new deal with the Bundesliga champions.

Rafinha confident over fresh Bayern deal

The 32-year-old Brazilian is out of contract at the Allianz Arena at the end of this season.

Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery are in the same boat, with Bayern's hierarchy having talked up the prospect of keeping the influential wingers in Bavaria.

Rafinha's future has not commanded the same amount of attention but the ex-Schalke and Genoa defender believes he will be in position to continue under incoming boss Nico Kovac, following 34 appearances in all competitions so far this season.

"It looks good. First we have to focus on the next games," he told Sport1, having featured as a half-time substitute in the 6-2 DFB-Pokal semi-final win at Bayer Leverkusen on Tuesday.

"After the semi-finals against Real Madrid we'll see what comes."

Bayern travel to Hannover on Saturday before hosting European champions Madrid in a keenly anticipated Champions League clash.