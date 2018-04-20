Perth Glory sacked head coach Kenny Lowe after the Australian club failed to reach the A-League finals this season.

Perth Glory sack Kenny Lowe

Glory announced Lowe's exit on Friday with a season remaining on the 56-year-old's contract, though he will remain at the club as the technical director of their academy.

Perth finished eighth in 2017-18, three points adrift of the top six as they missed the finals for the third time during Lowe's tenure.

Lowe was appointed in 2013 and the Englishman guided Glory to the finals twice, while they reached the FFA Cup decider in 2014 and 2015.

"I'd like to personally thank Kenny for everything that he has done for this club during his tenure as head coach," said Glory CEO Peter Filopoulos.

"This was not an easy decision to make, but unfortunately we felt that his coaching journey had come to an end, at least in terms of our Hyundai A-League team.

"But as a club, we did not want to lose someone with Kenny's experience, knowledge, drive and integrity and are therefore delighted that he has agreed to head up our PGFC Academy as its Technical Director.

"The Academy is a key part of the club's future and with someone of Kenny's quality at the helm, I know that it will go from strength to strength and continue to produce exciting young players capable of starring for Glory, the Socceroos and elite clubs overseas."