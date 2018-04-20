Arrieta settling in as Phillies ace after Philadelphia win

Jake Arrieta inspired the Philadelphia Phillies to a crushing 7-0 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates in MLB on Thursday.

The Phillies acquired free-agent starting pitcher Arrieta to spearhead their young rotation and take the team to the next level.

Over his last two starts, Arrieta has taken his own game to another level.

The 32-year-old tossed seven scoreless innings of one-hit ball while striking out 10. He also forced 14 swings and misses after recording nine through his first two starts of the season.

Arrieta has a 2.04 ERA over three starts for the Phillies, but what has made his transition to Philly even easier has been the run support he has had to work with.

Philadelphia have scored 16 runs in his last two starts and 18 in all three. He was spotted a 5-0 lead after the second inning and ran with it.

"Any time I get a multiple run lead I'm going to be aggressive with the strike zone," Arrieta told reporters after the game. "I don't care who's at the plate, I'm going to make them put the ball in play or at least put the pressure on them and that's what I intend to do moving forward."

CANDELARIO HELPS SINK ORIOLES

Detroit Tigers third baseman Jeimer Candelario went four for four with a home run, walk and three RBIs in a 13-8 win over the Baltimore Orioles.

Houston Astros pitcher Charlie Morton threw seven shutout innings with eight strikeouts in a 9-2 victory against the Seattle Mariners. Morton has a 0.72 ERA in 25 innings this season.

Atlanta Braves catcher Kurt Suzuki went three for four with a home run, two doubles and three RBI's in the team's 12-4 win over the New York Mets.

OZUNA DRAWS BLANK

Marcell Ozuna went 0 for four with three strikeouts in the St Louis Cardinals' 8-5 loss to the Chicago Cubs.

BRINSON HOMERS AGAINST FORMER TEAM

Miami Marlins outfielder Lewis Brinson was a key piece in the trade that sent Christian Yelich to the Milwaukee Brewers. He was batting .131 coming into his first matchup with Milwaukee. Then he decided to hit two home runs against his former team. The Marlins lost 12-3 though.

THURSDAY'S RESULTS

Detroit Tigers 13-8 Baltimore Orioles



Houston Astros 9-2 Seattle Mariners



Chicago Cubs 8-5 St Louis Cardinals



New York Yankees 4-3 Toronto Blue Jays



Atlanta Braves 12-4 New York Mets



Philadelphia Phillies 7-0 Pittsburgh Pirates



Arizona Diamondbacks 3-1 San Francisco Giants



Milwaukee Brewers 12-3 Miami Marlins



Boston Red Sox 8-2 Los Angeles Angels

BLUE JAYS AT YANKEES

The New York Yankees and Toronto Blue Jays have already played five times this season and every single game has been a close one. New York are up 3-2 for the season series and will try to make it 4-2 with Sonny Gray (1-1, 6.92 ERA) on the mound on Friday.