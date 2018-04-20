Can't get enough NHL rumors? Lyle Richardson's weekly Rumor Roundup column serves as a one-stop guide to the latest rumblings around the league.

NHL Rumor Roundup: Kings, Ducks face sweeping changes after playoff duds

The NHL's once-dominant Southern California franchises made quick exits from the opening round of the 2018 Stanley Cup playoffs. The Kings were swept by the upstart Golden Knights while the Ducks got bounced by the Sharks in four straight games.

Those disappointing opening-round performances could lead to a summer of change for the Kings and Ducks. Both clubs carry a core of aging, older stars struggling to keep pace as the game transitions toward youth and speed.

Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman wondered if the Ducks front office might re-evaluate veterans such as Ryan Getzlaf, Corey Perry and Ryan Kesler. He felt Getzlaf remains a good player but noted Perry's production has declined while Kesler's physical style could be catching up with him after an injury-ravaged season.

Meanwhile, TSN's Darren Dreger suggested the Ducks might not return with the same core of talent next season. He thinks teams that come up short pursuing Islanders center John Tavares this summer via trade or free agency could have interest in Getzlaf or Perry.

Ducks general manager Bob Murray has yet to reveal where those core players fit into his offseason plans. Getzlaf and Perry, both 32, are signed through 2020-21, carrying identical $8.625 million salary cap hits. Kesler, 33, earns $6.875 million annually on a deal that expires at the end of 2021-22.

The trio also carry full no-movement clauses. Assuming any of them are willing to accept a trade, Murray could still be forced to absorb a healthy chunk of their salary-cap hit to facilitate a trade. Failing that, he might have to take on a toxic contract in return.

Getzlaf would be the most valuable in the trade market. While he's had his share of injuries in recent years, he remains a well-respected leader and productive first-line center, tallying 61 points in 56 games this season.

If Getzlaf hits the trade block, retooling clubs such as the Canadiens, Rangers and Blues could come calling. So could the Islanders if Tavares departs in July via free agency.

The Kings, meanwhile, replaced their general manager and head coach last year. If any changes are coming this summer, it'll be to their roster. Their biggest decision will involve defenseman Drew Doughty, who's eligible next July for unrestricted free agent status in 2019. The Kings can open contract extension talks with him July 1.

With one season remaining on his eight-year, $56 million contract, Doughty could seek an eight-year deal worth over $10 million per season. As a former winner of the Norris Trophy (2016), the 28-year-old blueliner is an elite player who'll want to be paid as one.

Doughty created a stir last November when he suggested he might compare contract notes with Senators defenseman Erik Karlsson. Like Doughty, Karlsson is also slated for UFA status in July 2019. He also expressed uncertainty over re-signing with the Kings but subsequently walked back those remarks.

The Kings already have over $32 million tied up in Anze Kopitar, Jonathan Quick, Jeff Carter, Dustin Brown and Dion Phaneuf on long-term contracts. Re-signing Doughty will bite even more deeply into their long-term payroll and could hamper future efforts to bolster their offensive depth, a main reason for their ouster against Vegas.

If Doughty's contract discussions stall this summer, the Kings could be willing to entertain trade offers.

Sabres could shop Ryan O'Reilly

During his season-ending interview last week with the Buffalo media, Sabres center Ryan O'Reilly raised some eyebrows when he criticized what he considered to be the club's culture of losing. He also added that, at times, he felt he'd lost his love of the game.

With the Sabres mired in a seemingly endless rebuild, O'Reilly's remarks prompted questions about his long-term future in Buffalo.

TSN's Bob McKenzie and Darren Dreger discussed O'Reilly's status during separate radio interviews last week. McKenzie felt the 27-year-old center could be among the players the Sabres' front office considers trading in the offseason. He thought O'Reilly would be a “godsend” to the Canadiens, who lack a first-line center.

Dreger, meanwhile, speculated it would take a sweetheart deal to pry O'Reillly out of Buffalo. While the center lacks no-trade protection, his $7.5 million annual cap hit could be difficult to move.

During his own end-of-season interview, Sabres general manager Jason Botterill hinted changes could be coming to his roster. While he hasn't tipped his hand yet over O'Reilly's status, he could be unwilling to ship him to a division rival like Montreal.

Botterill was criticized for only getting a guaranteed second-round draft pick from San Jose for winger Evander Kane. If he decides to shop O'Reilly, he'll want a significantly better return.