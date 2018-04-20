Copa Libertadores Review: Lopez misses two penalties as Racing crush Vasco

Unbeaten Racing Club routed Vasco da Gama 4-0 in the Copa Libertadores despite Lisandro Lopez missing a pair of first-half penalties.

Former Porto and Lyon forward Lopez was twice denied by Vasco goalkeeper Martin Silva in the opening 45 minutes on Thursday.

Silva saved a Lopez penalty in the 12th minute before he was on hand to thwart the ex-Argentina international again from the penalty spot in first-half stoppage time.

But it was a case of third time lucky for Lopez, who finally converted a penalty just past the hour-mark in Buenos Aires after Ricardo Centurion, Inter-bound forward Lautaro Martinez and Federico Zaracho had given the Argentine hosts a 3-0 lead.

Racing's second win in three matches, saw the club move two points clear atop Group Five, with Brazilian outfit Vasco winless with one point.

Meanwhile, Universidad Chile and Cruzeiro played out a goalless stalemate.

River Plate won for the first time in the competition this season thanks to a 1-0 victory away to Emelec.

Following back-to-back draws, River opened their account via Javier Pinola in Ecuador.

The result moved River level on five points with Flamengo in Group Four.

Elsewhere, Junior accounted for hosts Alianza Lima 2-0 to post their first points of the campaign in Group Eight.