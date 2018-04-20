Grayson Murray overcame windy conditions to take a one-stroke lead after the first round of the Texas Open, while Sergio Garcia posted a 74.

Murray tames wind to lead Texas Open as Garcia struggles

Conditions were less than ideal in San Antonio but Murray tamed the wind as he carded a five-under-par 67 on Thursday.

Murray – who claimed his maiden PGA Tour title via the 2017 Barbasol Championship – holed seven birdies, with a double-bogey at the par-three seventh the only blemish on the American's opening round.

"The wind bothers me when I'm hitting it like I did last week, when I'm not compressing the ball. That's just the bottom line," Murray said. "But once you start swinging it well, like hitting it into the wind really shows you how you are hitting the golf ball because it's only going to maximise your dispersion.

"So if you hit a five-yard cut, it's going to be probably a 10-yard cut into the wind. That tells you when you're hitting it good."

Chesson Hadley, Billy Horschel, Ryan Moore, Keegan Bradley and Matt Atkins are one shot behind after 18 holes.

Brandt Snedeker ended the round three strokes off the pace alongside the likes of 2011 champion Brendan Steele and two-time winner Zach Johnson.

Kevin Chappell started his title defence with a first-round 72 to be tied for 35th.

Spanish star Garcia, meanwhile, struggled as he closed out the day two over the card.

Making his first appearance since missing the cut at the Masters, Garcia only made one birdie as he recorded three bogeys.