NFL schedule: Top 10 games to watch in 2018

The 2018 NFL schedule was released on Thursday and the season starts with a bang when reigning Super Bowl champions the Philadelphia Eagles and the Atlanta Falcons go head-to-head on September 6.

It will be a rematch of the 2017 divisional round between the Eagles and the Falcons following the NFL's announcement.

There are plenty of interesting storylines this upcoming season but here are 10 games you need to watch.

TOP 10 NFL GAMES TO WATCH IN 2018

Oakland Raiders at Denver Broncos, September 16 — Jon Gruden will just be getting his feet wet in the coaching ranks (again) and will get to take on rivals the Denver Broncos. Denver may not be quite as good on defense this year, but they will be significantly better at quarterback with the addition of Case Keenum.

Kansas City Chiefs at Pittsburgh Steelers, September 16 — The Kansas City Chiefs had one of the best running games in all of football last season and the Pittsburgh Steelers had an underrated defense that took a hit when linebacker Ryan Shazier went down. This one will be a knock-down, drag-out fight against two of the best teams in the AFC.

New England Patriots at Jacksonville Jaguars, September 16 — The Jacksonville Jaguars were one quarter away from beating the New England Patriots and going to the Super Bowl last season. "Sacksonville" will have it out for Tom Brady and the Patriots' offense, especially now that Nate Solder has moved on.

Tennessee Titans at Buffalo Bills, October 7 — Two surprise playoff teams from 2017 face off and the Buffalo Bills have a new QB in AJ McCarron. He will not have it incredibly easy though as Tennessee's defense improved last season.

Dallas Cowboys at Houston Texans, October 7 — The battle for Texas. The Dallas Cowboys will be moving fully into the Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott era this year following the departure of Dez Bryant. Those storylines, and the emergence of Deshaun Watson as the Houston Texans' QB will be ones to watch.

San Francisco 49ers at Green Bay Packers, October 15 — It is the highest paid QB in the NFL (AAV) Jimmy Garoppolo against the quarterback who should be the highest paid in Aaron Rodgers. Whoever should get the money will not matter here. It is an up-and-coming San Francisco 49ers team versus a perennial NFC title contender.

Carolina Panthers at Philadelphia Eagles, October 21 — Two great defenses and two huge quarterbacks. Need we say more? Also, the teams faced each other last season with Philadelphia Eagles QB Carson Wentz throwing for three touchdowns.

New Orleans Saints at Minnesota Vikings, October 28 — The last time these two teams faced off it came down to the final play. This may not happen again, but it still pits Drew Brees against new Minnesota Vikings QB Kirk Cousins, and two of the better defenses in the NFL against each other. This will be one of, if not the best game, of the year.

Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Rams, November 11 — The Los Angeles Rams took over the NFC West under Sean McVay in 2017 and Jared Goff is expected to take an even bigger step this season. Russell Wilson is still one of the best in the league and the Seattle Seahawks will surely want to show they deserved to be considered as a playoff team.

Cleveland Browns at Cincinnati Bengals, November 25 —The Cleveland Browns will likely have a new highly drafted QB on their roster and they will be playing their arch-rival as well. Whether Tyrod Taylor is still starting remains to be seen, but with the additions Cleveland have made this year it is likely they could look a lot better than they did over the last two, but that is not that difficult is it?