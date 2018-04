The 2018 NFL schedule is out, and once fans have absorbed their favorite team's slate, their eyes inevitably turn to the prime-time games.

NFL schedule 2018: Sunday, Monday, Thursday night games, kickoff times, TV

Sunday, Monday and Thursday night games are the nationally televised showpieces for the league — even if those Thursday games haven't always lived up to the billing in recent years.

Here are the prime-time games everyone nationwide will be able to watch in 2018:

2018 Thursday Night Football schedule

Games start at 8:20 p.m. ET, TV as listed

Week 1 Sept. 6 Falcons at Eagles (NBC)
Week 2 Sept. 13 Ravens at Bengals (NFLN)
Week 3 Sept. 20 Jets at Browns (NFLN)
Week 4 Sept. 27 Vikings at Rams (Fox/NFLN)
Week 5 Oct. 4 Colts at Patriots (Fox/NFLN)
Week 6 Oct. 11 Eagles at Giants (Fox/NFLN)
Week 7 Oct. 18 Broncos at Cardinals (Fox/NFLN)
Week 8 Oct. 25 Dolphins at Texans (Fox/NFLN)
Week 9 Nov. 1 Raiders at 49ers (Fox/NFLN)

Week 11 Nov. 15 Packers at Seahawks (Fox/NFLN)
Week 12 Nov. 22 Falcons at Saints (NBC)
Week 13 Nov. 29 Saints at Cowboys (Fox/NFLN)
Week 14 Dec. 6 Jaguars at Titans (Fox/NFLN)
Week 15 Dec. 13 Chargers at Chiefs (Fox/NFLN)

2018 Sunday Night Football schedule

Games start at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC

Week 1 Sept. 9 Bears at Packers
Week 2 Sept. 16 Giants at Cowboys
Week 3 Sept. 23 Patriots at Lions
Week 4 Sept. 30 Ravens at Steelers
Week 5 Oct. 7 Cowboys at Texans
Week 6 Oct. 14 Chiefs at Patriots
Week 7 Oct. 21 Rams at 49ers
Week 8 Oct. 28 Saints at Vikings
Week 9 Nov. 4 Packers at Patriots

Week 11 Nov. 18 Steelers at Jaguars Week 12 Nov. 25 Packers at Vikings Week 13 Dec. 2 49ers at Seahawks Week 14 Dec. 9 Steelers at Raiders Week 15 Dec. 16 Eagles at Rams Week 16 Dec. 23 Chiefs at Seahawks

2018 Monday Night Football schedule

Week 10 Nov 8 Panthers at Steelers (Fox/NFLN)Week 10 Nov. 11 Cowboys at Eagles

Week 9 Nov. 5 Titans at Cowboys

Games start at 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN unless noted