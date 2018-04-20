Chelsea manager Antonio Conte lauded an awe-inspiring performance from Victor Moses after his side’s Premier League victory against Burnley.

'Victor was the star man' – Conte heaps praise on Chelsea hero Moses

The 27-year-old capped a beautiful display with an assist and a goal as the Blues cruised to a 2-1 win in Conte’s 100th match in charge of Chelsea in all competitions.

Burnley looked set to claim a point thanks to Ashley Barnes' leveler after Kevin Long had turned in Moses’ cross in the first-half.

However, it was the Nigeria international - a threat down the right all game - who had the final say by thumping in a low drive that beat birthday boy Nick Pope.

And the Italian manager picked Man of the Match, Moses for special praise as he revelled in the occasion at Turf Moor.



That was a fantastic performance from the Blues and a deserved three points. Victor Moses, with an assist and the winning goal, was the star man, but everyone performed admirably against tough opposition. Back-to-back wins is the perfect preparation for Wembley on Sunday. #BURCHE

— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) April 19, 2018



“That was a fantastic performance from the Blues and a deserved three points,” Conte told Chelsea media after the game.

“Victor Moses, with an assist and the winning goal, was the star man, but everyone performed admirably against tough opposition.

“Back-to-back wins is the perfect preparation for Wembley on Sunday.”

MORE:

Chelsea secure away win at Burnley

| Victor Moses overtakes Alex Iwobi to become highest-scoring Nigerian in Premier League



Moses who now boasts of three Premier League goals this term would be hoping to help the Roman Army into the FA Cup final when they tackle Southampton on Sunday.