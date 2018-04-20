Wenger names Vieira as potential Arsenal successor

Arsene Wenger says former Arsenal captain Patrick Vieira could be a future manager of the Premier League club.

Vieira started his coaching career on the staff of Manchester City and has been in charge at their sister club New York City FC in MLS since January 2016.

At the head of the MLS side, Vieira has guided the team to two straight playoff appearances and has NYCFC with the best record in the league in the early part of the season.

The former France midfielder won three Premier League titles and a trio of FA Cups during his nine-year stay at Arsenal and has regularly been touted as a potential Wenger successor.

And the veteran Arsenal manager, rumoured to be departing at the end of the season despite having a further year remaining on his contract, agrees Vieira could be among the names in the frame when the job is next vacant.

"He works in the moment in New York and he works for Manchester City," Wenger said of Vieira, who has spoken of his interest in returning to Arsenal.

"He's a guy who has the potential one day, yes. I've followed his managerial career.

"I think he does very well but overall, this Premier League is special.

"You have to come in and there are plenty of former players who played here who have potential, the intelligence and knowledge to do it."