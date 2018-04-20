Trail Blazers' Turner ruled out of game three

Portland Trail Blazers forward Evan Turner has been ruled out of game three against the New Orleans Pelicans with a toe contusion.

The Trail Blazers made the announcement ahead of Thursday's tip in the NBA Western Conference first-round playoff series.

Turner left Tuesday's 111-102 loss to the Pelicans in Portland during the third quarter and never returned.

He was 0 for six from the floor with zero points before coming out of the game. Turner signed a four-year, $70million contract in 2016.

With Turner out, the Blazers will turn to Maurice Harkless and Pat Connaughton at the wing as Portland look to dig out of a 2-0 series hole.