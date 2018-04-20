Trail Blazers forward Evan Turner has been ruled out for Game 3 against the Pelicans with a toe contusion, the team announced ahead of Thursday's tip.

NBA playoffs 2018: Trail Blazers' Evan Turner ruled out for Game 3

Turner left Game 2 on Tuesday in Portland during the third quarter and never returned to the game.

He was 0 for 6 from the floor with zero points before coming out of the game. Turner signed a four-year, $70 million contract in 2016.

With Turner out, the Blazers will turn to Maurice Harkless and Pat Connaughton at the wing as the team looks to dig out of a 2-0 series hole in the Western Conference quarterfinals.