The Philadelphia 76ers cleared All-Star Joel Embiid to play just minutes before tip-off against the Miami Heat in the NBA playoffs.

Mask-wearing Joel Embiid cleared to face Heat

Embiid will wear a mask made of carbon and poly carbonate in game three on Thursday, having sat out the opening two games of Philadelphia's first-round Eastern Conference series with the Heat.

The 24-year-old has been sidelined – who was upgraded to probable for the clash – suffered an orbital fracture during the regular season.

Philadelphia and Miami are tied at 1-1 following the Heat's win on Monday.